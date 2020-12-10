Cynic bassist Sean Malone dead at 50

Sean Malone, bassist of Florida prog-metal pioneers Cynic, has died aged 50.

Malone joined Cynic ahead of the release of their 1993 debut album Focus, and rejoined the group when they reformed in 2008. In the interim years Malone worked as a session bassist, released a solo album, Cortlandt, and authored four books, Music Theory for Bassists, Dictionary Of Bass Grooves, Rock Bass, and A Portrait of Jaco: The Solos Collection, a book of transcriptions of Jaco Pastorius’ bass solos.

“I learned today that Sean Malone has died,” Cynic vocalist/guitarist Paul Masvidal wrote in a statement on Instagram, announcing the news of Malone’s death. “I am numb and grief stricken. He had a brilliant mind, a gracious heart and was one of the greatest musicians I’ve ever encountered. I know that this is a shocking loss for so many fans whose lives he touched with his artistry, as it is for me. Please keep him in your thoughts and listen to his playing to celebrate his life.”

A post shared by Masvidalien 👽 (@paulmasvidal) A photo posted by on

Malone’s death is the second tragedy to strike Cynic in 2020, following the death of drummer Sean Reinert in January. Reinert was 48. At the time, in a post on the band's Facebook page, Malone spoke of the "complete musical trust" he had with the drummer and how lucky he had been to work with the musician, who founded Cynic with Paul Masvidal in 1987.

All at Metal Hammer extend our sympathies to Malone’s family and friends.