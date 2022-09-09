O.R.k. unveil new video for Don't Call Me A Joke

By Jerry Ewing
published

Prog supergroup O.R.k. – featuring Colin Edwin and Pat Mastelotto - will release new album Screamnasium in October

O.R.k.
(Image credit: Carol Alabrese)

International prog quartet O.R.k., who feature Colin Edwin and Pat Mastelotto alongside singer Lef and guitarist Carmine Pipitone, have unveiled a brand new video for the track Don't Call Me A Joke, which you can watch below.

It's taken from their upcoming album Screamnasium, fhe follow-up to 2019's Ramagehead, which will be released through Kscope on October 21.

"Don’t Call Me A Joke is one of the last tracks we recorded for Screamnasium, and it balances out some of the darker moments on the album, being a call for greater empathy, tolerance and mutual respect," explains bassist Edwin. "It’s our way of expressing a positive, uplifting sentiment in amongst all the divisive rhetoric from self-serving politicians, “rent a gob” pundits, controversialist grifters and those inescapable, sanctimonious, preachy types who always have something negative to say about others and who seem to get so much airtime and print space in today's never ending media melee. Punching down isn’t acceptable, but it's become all too common.”

"Working on that video was like putting a remote O.R.k. party on with a few relatives and friends and we’d like to thank our ‘facechoir’ - Violet Zuzu Vega, Dune Mackenzie Reid, Emery Mena, Mack Tabor, Zacharie Hennard, Farah Reid, Elizabeth Piaggio, Nikita-Tamara Licciardi, George Miller, Fenner Balch," adds vocalist Lef.

Screamnasium features guest appearances from Jo Quail on album closer Someone Waits and Italian Grammy winner Elisa, known for her collaboration with Ennio Morricone on Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained soundtrack, on the rack Consequence.

Screamnasium will be available on CD, as a limited edition green vinyl LP, black vinyl LP and digital album.

