O.R.k. release teaser video for new album Screamnasium

Prog supergroup O.R.k., who feature Colin Edwin and Pat Mastelotto alongside singer Lef and guitarist Carmine Pipitone, have released a new teaser video for their upcoming album Screamnasium, which you can watch below.

The follow-up to 2019's Ramagehead will be released through Kscope on October 21.

“Right now, Screamnasium feels to me like the album we’ve been trying to make since we first conceived the band, both sonically and also in terms of the songwriting and subject matter," explains. bassist Edwin. "All four of us are playing to our natural strengths and we’ve managed to express both light and shade and all sorts of colours in between. It reflects our recent pasts and directs some energy towards a more hopeful future. For me, the album is kind of a depurative, I really hope that overall feeling comes across."

Screamnasium features guest appearances from Jo Quail on album closer Someone Waits and Italian Grammy winner Elisa, known for her collaboration with Ennio Morricone on Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained soundtrack, on the rack Consequence.

The album artwork has been created by Tool guitarist Adam Jones and Marvel/DC Comics illustrator Denis Rodier, and can be seen below.

Screamnasium will be available on CD, as a limited edition green vinyl LP, black vinyl LP and digital album.

Pre-order Screamnasium.

(Image credit: Kscope)

O.R.k.: Screamnasium

1. As I Leave

2. Unspoken Words

3. Consequence (feat. Elisa)

4. I Feel Wrong

5. Don`t Call Me A Joke

6. Hope For The Ordinary

7. Deadly Bite

8. Something Broke

9. Lonely Crowd

10. Someone Waits