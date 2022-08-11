O.R.k. release teaser video for new album Screamnasium

By ( ) published

Prog supergroup O.R.k. – featuring Colin Edwin and Pat Mastelotto - will release new album Screamnasium in October

O.R.k group shot
(Image credit: runa Rotunno / Post-Production: Sebastiano Bongi Toma)

Prog supergroup O.R.k., who feature Colin Edwin and Pat Mastelotto alongside singer Lef and guitarist Carmine Pipitone, have released a new teaser video for their upcoming album Screamnasium, which you can watch below.

The follow-up to 2019's Ramagehead will be released through Kscope on October 21.

“Right now, Screamnasium feels to me like the album we’ve been trying to make since we first conceived the band, both sonically and also in terms of the songwriting and subject matter," explains. bassist Edwin. "All four of us are playing to our natural strengths and we’ve managed to express both light and shade and all sorts of colours in between. It reflects our recent pasts and directs some energy towards a more hopeful future. For me, the album is kind of a depurative, I really hope that overall feeling comes across."

Screamnasium features guest appearances from Jo Quail on album closer Someone Waits and Italian Grammy winner Elisa, known for her collaboration with Ennio Morricone on Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained soundtrack, on the rack Consequence.

The album artwork has been created by Tool guitarist Adam Jones and Marvel/DC Comics illustrator Denis Rodier, and can be seen below.

Screamnasium will be available on CD, as a limited edition green vinyl LP, black vinyl LP and digital album.

Pre-order Screamnasium.

O.R.k.

(Image credit: Kscope)

O.R.k.: Screamnasium
1. As I Leave
2. Unspoken Words
3. Consequence (feat. Elisa)
4. I Feel Wrong
5. Don`t Call Me A Joke
6. Hope For The Ordinary
7. Deadly Bite
8. Something Broke
9. Lonely Crowd
10. Someone Waits

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.