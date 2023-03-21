O.R.k. share video for Pyre, the very first song they ever wrote!

Prog supergroup O.R.k – featuring ex-Porcupine Tree bassist Colin Edwin, vocalist LEF, King Crimson’s Pat Mastelotto, and Carmelo Pipitone – have shared a video for Pyre, the very first song the band ever wrote when they formed in 2015.

The track originally featured on the band's debut album Inflamed Rides, which has just been remixed and remastered and reissued on both CD and limited edition blue vinyl.

“Pyre has always had a special place in the O.R.k. timeline as it was the first song we completed together, and also the first song we released to the wider world," says bass player Edwin. "As well as recognising and discovering our own musical chemistry, we were carried along by the very enthusiastic response to Pyre and the accompanying video on its first release. As we've explored the music live, Pyre has frequently taken up a special point in our live sets, often expanding to a long and evolving peak moment.

"The Pyre video features an ambiguous lead character, someone who appears to be somewhat of an outsider. The visuals invite multiple interpretations, is our man an outcast, shamed by his actions? or a prophet before his time, an independent voice refusing to conform, who the crowd have ignored at their own peril?"

O.R.k. are set to head out on tour for the first time since 2019's Ramagehead album, which includes appearances at both the Eindhoven and London Prognosis Festivals in April.

Get Inflamed Rides.

O.R.k. European tour dates:

Apr 12: GER Aschaffenburg Colos Saal

Apr 13: SWI Pratteln Z7

Apr 14: GER Stuttgart Jugendhaus Mitte

Apr 16: NED Eindhoven Effeenar – Prognosis Festival

Apr 18: ITA Milan Legend 54

Apr 19: ITA Rome Traffic

Apr 23: UK London Indigo at the O2 – Prognosis Festival

Apr 25: FRA Paris Backstage by the Mill

Apr 27: FRA Nantes Ferrailleur

Apr 28: SPA Madrid Rockville

Apr 29: SPA Barcelona Razzmatazz 3

May 6: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij

Get tickets.