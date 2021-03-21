Original Solstice members reunite for new video interview

Original members of Solstice have reunited for the first time in years for a series of online conversation, entitled Show And Tell, with Prog's blue-bearded News Editor Martin Kielty.

In the latest instalment guitarist Andy Glass, who still leads the band, original violinist Marc Elton and sound engineer Phil Weal discuss the years 1980-1984.

The series of chats were inspired by Kielty's discovery of the band's latest album Sia Kielty’s interest in the band lead him to invite guitarist Andy Glass and four members of the 1980-84 line-up to discuss their photo picks from the Friends Of Solstice Facebook group.

“There’s a word that comes to my mind when I think of the band Solstice… and the word is… joy," says Kielty.

Solstice released their latest album Sia last year, their first with new vocalist Jess Holland. The band have released videos for A New Day and Love Is Coming.

Other Show And Tell videos feature original drummer, Martin Wright and bass player Mark Hawkins. They can be found on the band's YouTube channel.