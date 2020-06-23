Solstice unveil new singer Jess Holland in new lockdown video for Love Is Coming

Solstice have announced they have a new singer, Jess Holland, who has made her debut with the band in a lockdown video for new song Love Is Coming. She replaces Emma Brown who had joined the band for 1996's Circles album.

The band, who were due to play this year's now-rescheduled Winter's End Festival, have been busy during lockdown writing and recording their next album, the follow-up to 2013's Prophecy, and have released a lockdown video of a demo version of Love Is Coming, a song for the new album. You can watch the video in full below.

“I can’t tell you what a buzz it is working with Jess Holland on the new Solstice album.. she’s amazing," enthuses guitarist Andy Glass. "Over the last few years we’ve been playing the big folk festivals together as part of Jenny Newman’s hit ceilidh band, FCPB (prog free zone :)) where Jess is actually the bass player… And a brilliant one at that!

"Are we feeling inspired? Damn right we are! Her contribution to the new album speaks for itself but, suffice to say, we’re a band with renewed energy and ambition. The feeling in the Solstice camp, and the public response to the “work in progress” videos, convince me this will be our best album to date. The six songs are written and demoed with work on final versions underway… Watch this space. Of course, rehearsals and shows for 2020 were postponed so we're desperate to get out and perform live with the new line up… Here’s to 2021! See you there!"