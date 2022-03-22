Orginal Sikth line-up reforms for two shows

UK prog metal pioneers Sikth have reformed their original line-up and will perform two exclusive live shows in London and Manchester in November.

The band's original line-up of dual vocalists Mikee Goodman and Justin Hill, guitarists Dan Weller and Graham Pinney, bassist James Leach and drummer/percussionist Dan Foord reunited for new music in 2015, although Pinney and Hill left again soon after.

“Excited to be back with Justin onstage," says Goodman. “Also with Pin being back, this is the line up everyone knows. We want these shows to be our best ever. We plan to play songs we’ve never played before too.”



“Sikth has always been a huge part of my life, I’m so proud of the music we created,” adds returning vocalist Justin Hill. “Excited to have the opportunity to celebrate the history of the band. The energy of our live shows has always been such a rush and I can’t wait to experience it again.”



“I feel the contrast between myself and Justin’s vocal styles really complement each other,” concludes Goodman. “ I know the reason he wants to come back is the passion he has for it. And that is the reason I get onstage too. Really excited for the energy of the fans again too.”

Sikth will play Manchester's Academy 2 on November 25 and London's Electric Ballroom in Camden on November 26.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 25 at 10am.

