Orbs announce first tour in 6 years

Orbs have announced their first tour in six years.

The supergroup – which includes Dan Briggs of Between The Buried And Me, Adam Fisher of Fear Before The March Of Flames, and Ashley Ellyllon, formerly of Abigail Williams and Cradle of Filth – will tour in support of their upcoming album Past Life Regression, due out on July 15.

Briggs told Amalgam: “It’s a special thing for us, we’re celebrating this album and obviously some older songs. It’s just exciting to see what will happen in the future.

“Adam and I have talked about how we don’t understand how we’re going to be able to contain ourselves emotionally on stage playing these songs because they’ve been this pipe dream for us for so many years now and it’s finally really happening.”

Past Life Regression can be pre-ordered via MerchNow.

Orbs Past Life Regression tracklist

Jul 29: Charleston Compass, SC

Jul 30: Charlotte Lunchbox Records, NC

Jul 31: Richmond Strange Matter,VA

Aug 01: TBA

Aug 02: Lancaster Lizard Lounge, PA

Aug 03: Brooklyn Black Bear Bar, NY

Aug 04: TBA

Aug 05: Providence Psychic Readings, RI

Aug 06: Greensboro Crown, NC

