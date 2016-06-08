ORBS issue Dreamland II stream

ORBS have released a stream of their track Dreamland II.

It features on the band’s upcoming second album Past Life Regression, which is out on July 15 and is the follow-up to 2010’s Asleep Next To Science.

The project is the brainchild of Between The Buried And Me bassist Dan Briggs and Ashley Ellyllon and Adam Fisher of Fear Before The March Of Flames.

Briggs says of the track: “Dreamland II is a a good example of the way we like to arrange songs – even the more straightforward pieces are made up of sections that are variations on parts earlier in the song.

“It mixes in mine and Ashley’s classical background with the big piano cadenza that leads into the final chorus. Really it’s four and a half minutes of Ashley shredding and me trying to not get in the way too much on guitar.”

Singer Adam Fisher reveals Dreamland II is named after one of his favourite episodes of The X Files, where the story is centred around two lovers who have become fused together.

He adds: “I based the song off wondering what is it that gives us fetishes and forms us sexually. It also dives into my battles with sleep paralysis. I do not sleep with a knife next to my bed anymore. Now I have a Louisville slugger.”

Past Life Regression is available for pre-order.

ORBS Past Life Regression tracklist