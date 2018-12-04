Orange Goblin, Living Colour, Koyo and more set for Ramblin’ Man Fair 2019

Organisers of the UK’s Ramblin’ Man Fair have revealed eight more artists who’ll play at next year’s festival.

Ramblin’ Man will take place at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, between July 19-21, with Foreigner, Anathema, Beth Hart, The Darkness, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Pain Of Salvation and Riverside all previously confirmed.

Now it’s been revealed that Orange Goblin, Crobot and Obsessed will play on the Grooverider Stage, Living Colour have a Main Stage slot, Koyo will perform on the Prog In The Park Stage and Robert Jon And The Wreck will hit the Outlaw Stage

It's also been revealed that special guests on the Main Stage on the Friday will be The Wildhearts, while The Winery Dogs mainman Richie Kotzen will join Beth Hart on the Blues stage.

For more on Ramblin' Man Fair 2019, including ticket details, visit the official website.

Ramblin’ Man Fair 2019: Lineup so far

Main Stage

Foreigner (Headliner)

The Darkness (Headliner)

The Wildhearts (Special Guest Friday)

Chris Robinson Brotherhood

Living Colour

Blues Stage

Beth Hart (Headliner)

Ritchie Kotzen

Prog In The Park Stage

Anathema (Headliner)

Pain Of Salvation

Riverside

Koyo

Outlaw Stage

Robert Jon and The Wreck

Grooverider Stage

Orange Goblin

Crobot

Obsessed