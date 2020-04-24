Orange Goblin launch video for frenetic live version of Devil's Whip

Orange Goblin have launched a video for a live version of their classic Devil's Whip. It's the first track to emerge from their upcoming live album Rough & Ready, Live & Loud.

The album, released to celebrate the band's 25th anniversary, is due for release via Bandcamp on May 1, the day Orange Goblin were due to have played this year's Desertfest in London.

“We all need cheering up in these turbulent times," says frontman Ben Ward. "So we have looked through some footage we filmed over the last few years and put together this awesome little video for The Devils Whip, a track that will appear on our upcoming digital live album Rough & Ready, Live & Loud.

"We are all really missing being able to hit the road and the festival stages so we hope that this short blast of Heavy Metal goodness helps relieve the boredom of isolation and inspires some booze-fuelled parties over the coming weeks, months or years!"

Rough & Ready, Live & Loud is available to pre-order on Bandcamp now, and comes with the exclusive track Your World Will Hate This.

“Captured live at various shows between 2016 and 2019, this release is a definitive collection of songs from our entire catalogue," says Ward. "With no live shows to go to, Rough & Ready, Live & Loud gives the listeners an opportunity to experience Orange Goblin in their own home, preferably with a lot of cold beers and shots!”

Orange Goblin: Rough & Ready, Live & Loud tracklist

1. Sons Of Salem

2. The Devil’s Whip

3. Saruman’s Wish

4. Made Of Rats

5. The Wolf Bites Back

6. Mythical Knives

7. The Fog

8. Some You Win, Some You Lose

9. Renegade

10. Filthy And The Few

11. Shine

12. Time Travelling Blues

13. Your World Will Hate This - Bandcamp exclusive