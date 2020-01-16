Desertfest London adds 20 artists to 2020 bill

Organisers of London’s Desertfest have today announced a further 20 artists who will play at this year’s event.

The festival will take place at various venues in Camden in the city between May 1 - 3, with bands including Orange Goblin, Corrosion Of Conformity, Masters Of Reality and Raging Speedhorn previously confirmed.

Today it’s been revealed that Graveyard will headline Desertfest – and they’ll be joined by 1782, A Gazillion Angry Mexicans, Alunah, Big Business, Doomicidal, Dunes, Firebreathers, Gurt, Hexis, Khemmis, King Witch, Lowrider, Maidavale, Opium Lord, Somali Yacht Club, The Hazytones, Tides Of Sulfur, Under and Your Highness.

Lowrider vocalist and bassist Peder Bergstrand says: “We are absolutely stoked to play Desertfest London 2020 – the festival that brought us back to life in 2013, and in many ways is the reason we are here today.

“To come back with our new album and play these songs live feels really, really special.”

Tickets for Desertfest 2020 are now on sale now through the official website.