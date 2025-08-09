One of British metal's most important bands just played their final ever UK festival show - and it was one hell of a goodbye

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

In a just world, Orange Goblin would be as big as Ghost. Or at the very least, on par with the likes of Clutch or Green Lung, the British band proudly flying the flag for Sabbathian traditions for 30 years. But their journey is almost at an end. Singer Ben Ward admits to some bittersweetness as OG play their final UK festival before they wind things down permanently in December.

But if it colours their set in any way, it’s adding a poignancy to their ever-reliable set of rock’n’roll anthems. Riffs lurch and Ben looms more monolith than man as the likes of Scorpionica and Made Of Rats show the heavy metal wheel didn’t need reinventing, heavy blues gone catastrophic with grooves that bait some seriously sore necks.

Goblin don’t lack for anthems, either. The Filthy & The Few, Red Tide Rising and even newer tunes like (Not) Rocket Science get the crowd roaring along, Goblin bypassing pop sensibility in favour just clattering you around the head with big choruses and catchy hooks until you submit.

Beneath the summer sun, the concoction of riffs and growl-alongs is irresistible, leaving no question as to how much Orange Goblin will be missed when the final curtain drops on their December tour. If you like riffs and you miss this tour, you'll regret it. Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Orange Goblin's final UK tour starts in Glasgow on December 10. Support comes from Grand Magus and Urne.

Orange Goblin setlist Bloodstock 2025

Solarisphere

Scorpionica

Saruman's Wish

The Filthy & The Few

Made Of Rats

(Not) Rocket Science

The Devil's Whip

Quincy The Pigboy

Red Tide Rising