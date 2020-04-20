Orange Goblin celebrate 25th anniversary with Rough & Ready, Live & Loud

Orange Goblin have announced that they’ll release a new album next month.

It’s titled Rough & Ready, Live & Loud and it’ll launch on Bandcamp on May 4.

Vocalist Ben Ward, guitarist Joe Hoare, bassist Martyn Millard and drummer Chris Turner have decided to release the album as they are unable to tour due to the coronavirus pandemic – and to mark the band’s 25th anniversary.

Ward says: ‘Obviously we are all facing difficult times due to the COVID-19 outbreak and this has hit us hard in what should be a celebration of 25 years of Orange Goblin.

“We wanted to give something to the fans and think that a raw live album is a great representation of what Orange Goblin is all about.

“Captured live at various shows between 2016 and 2019, this release is a definitive collection of songs from our entire catalogue. With no live shows to go to, Rough & Ready, Live & Loud gives the listeners an opportunity to experience Orange Goblin in their own home, preferably with a lot of cold beers and shots!”

Rough & Ready, Live & Loud will be available to pre-order on Bandcamp from 12noon today (April 20) and will come with the exclusive track Your World Will Hate This.

Orange Goblin: Rough & Ready, Live & Loud

1. Sons Of Salem

2. The Devil’s Whip

3. Saruman’s Wish

4. Made Of Rats

5. The Wolf Bites Back

6. Mythical Knives

7. The Fog

8. Some You Win, Some You Lose

9. Renegade

10. Filthy And The Few

11. Shine

12. Time Travelling Blues

13. Your World Will Hate This - Bandcamp exclusive