Opus Of A Machine premiere new video for Strength In Stone with Prog

Brisbane prog rockers Opus Of A Machine have premiered their brand new video for Strength In Stone with Prog.

The track is taken from the band's forthcoming new album Stray Fire, which will be released on August 3. This represents the band's first new music since their 2014 debut Simulcra.

"Strength In Stone encapsulates the entire mood of the album for me," says guitarist Zac Grennhill. "It's a very personal story for the band, but one that I believe we share collectively. We're incredibly proud of this clip and we hope that everyone out there feels something in the song and video that resonates with them as much as it does for us."

The band have also signed with booking agents Wild Thing Presents, the Australian progressive music specialists who also look after Caligula's Horse, Circles, Orsome Welles, Alithia and Dyssidia.

"Wild Thing Presents has continuously progressed the Australian rock scene for many years and to be part of that amazing network of people now is exciting and humbling," the band add. "We look forward to continuing this great relationship with the entire Wild Thing Presents family!"

Opus Of A Machine will support Greenhill's former band, Caligula's Horse, on some dates in Australia in August. They will play:

Sydney Oxford Art Factory - August 3

Brisbane Woolly Mammoth - 11

Melbourne Howler - 16