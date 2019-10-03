Opeth will tour across North America in 2020

Opeth have revealed that they’ll tour across North America in early 2020.

The band will play a total of 16 shows, kicking off at Cleveland’s Agora Theatre on February 13 and wrapping up with a performance at the Hollywood Palladium on March 4.

Opeth have lined up the tour in support of their new studio album In Cauda Venenum, which was released last month.

Opeth vocalist and guitarist Mikael Akerfeldt says: “Well, after having had the In Cauda Venenum LP released, we’re set to start touring in support of it.

“Right now, I’m at home practicing. Learning new songs and re-learning older songs. It’s funny how our music lies dormant in the muscle memory.

“There are songs I haven’t played for years and they’re still there somehow. I put together the skeleton of a setlist and looking at it there’s some niceties in there. I hope. Hard to tell really.

“Touring in North America is always a treat. We all collectively look forward to it. Hope you are too!”

Tickets will go on sale from 10am local time tomorrow (October 4) and Graveyard will support on the majority of dates.

Before they turn their attention to the other side of the Atlantic, Opeth will tour across the UK and Europe – starting later this month in Norwich.

Opeth 2020 North American tour

Feb 13: Celeveland Agora Theatre, OH

Feb 14: Chicago The Riviera Theatre, IL

Feb 15: Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

Feb 17: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Feb 18: Montreal MTelus, QC

Feb 19: Toronto Rebel, ON

Feb 21: New York Apollo Theater, NY

Feb 22: New York Apollo Theater, NY

Feb 23: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Feb 25: Indianapolis Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, IN

Feb 26: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN (Without Graveyard)

Feb 28: Houston House of Blues, TX

Feb 29: Irving The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, TX

Mar 01: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland, MO (Without Graveyard)

Mar 02: Denver The Mission Ballroom, CO

Mar 04: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA