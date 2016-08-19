Slipknot hint at one-off anniversary show

Corey Taylor has hinted that Slipknot could play a one-off album anniversary show in the future – but he won’t say which record it’ll feature.

When asked by Aggressive Tendencies if the band would consider an anniversary tour, Taylor says: “No. We’re talking about one show. We’re talking about at least doing something – me and Clown are conspiring to do something insane for one of our albums.

“I can’t even say if it’s Iowa or not. We’re threatening to do one and really taking it to the nth degree, because we have seen a lot of bands do the celebratory lap and obviously we want to do it with one of the albums – but it’s got to make sense for us. We’ll see what happens.”

Slipknot released their self-titled debut in 1999, Iowa in 2001, Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) in 2004, All Hope Is Gone in 2008 and .5: The Gray Chapter in 2014.

The band are currently on tour with Marilyn Manson, with their next scheduled performance taking place tonight (August 19) at Albuquerque’s Isleta Amphitheater.

Earlier this month, Slipknot decided to play a date in North Carolina despite the state’s controversial ‘bathroom bill.’ Slipknot urged the metal community to help fight against the legislation which is seen as discriminatory against the LGBT community and transgender people in particular.

Aug 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 20: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 21: Las Vegas MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, NV

Aug 25: Dallas Gexa Energy Pavilion, TX

Aug 26: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 27: Austin 360 Amphitheater, TX

Sep 25: San Manuel Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, CA

Oct 15-16: Toluca Knotfest, Mexico

Nov 05: Tokyo Knotfest, Japan

