The Tangent return with A Few Steps Down The Wrong Road

The Tangent have released a lyric video for their politically charged new track A Few Steps Down The Wrong Road.

It’s their first material since welcoming Andy Tillison back into the fold following his 2015 heart attack.

Tillison is joined on the 19-minute song by Luke Machin, Jonas Reingold and Theo Travis, along with playwright and former Chumbawamba member Boff Whalley.

Tillison says: “Inevitably, after a very upbeat and nostalgic album that revisited our early career with A Spark In the Aether, I wanted to turn my head again towards the more socially aware music that I have written since I was a teenager.

“The idea has been building with me for some time, and now it’s time for me to get on with it. In the light of the UK’s decision to leave the EU – a political framework where The Tangent flourished as an international positive idea – it’s obvious that I want to say something about that.

“I’ve never been good at political debate, but in song I find my courage and I’m not letting this pass me by.”

The track, and the band’s upcoming as-yet-untitled album, will feature artwork created by UK comic artist Mark ‘Bucky’ Buckingham, who has provided designs for both DC and Marvel.

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

