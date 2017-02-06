Opeth mini-figures on their way

A set of Opeth mini-figures will be released soon, according to the band’s official merchandise company.

OmerchLtd posted an image on Instagram showing Mikael Akerfeldt, Martin Mendez, Martin ‘Axe’ Axenrot, Fredrik Akersson and Joakim Svalberg reduced in size and teased: “Opeth sample 3D figurines were delivered today. Available to purchase soon.”

They later revealed that the 3D scans were taken from the Markus Hofko-directed video for Era – a track from Opeth’s 12th album Sorceress.

Speaking about the promo, guitarist and vocalist Akerfeldt said: “I have to say our involvement in the making of the Era video was so minimal we can’t take credit either for or against its brilliance.

“We did 3D scans of our bodies in Munich during the last European tour. I remember everyone’s extremely tired and probably slightly hungover. The director just placed us in a ice-cold room and then scanned us with something that looked like a flashing hairdryer.”

He added: “The video is nice. I dig it. It’s slightly on the pretentious side, but hey, works for me! And like I said, it really works with the overall vibe of the song. Lyrically and musically and definitely emotionally.”

Last week, Opeth confirmed they’d play shows in Belfast and Dublin in support of Sorceress in November. They are currently on tour in Australia.

A photo posted by on

Opeth praise crowd reaction to Sorceress tracks