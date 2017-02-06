Devin Townsend, Leprous, for Be Prog! My Friend festival

The Be Prog! My Friend festival has added the final three names to this year’s bill.

The Devin Townsend Project, Leprous and Jardin De La Croix have been confirmed for the event, which will take place in Barcelona, Spain, on June 30 and July 1.

They’ll join previously announced headliners Marillion and Ian Anderson’s Jethro Tull, along with Mike Portnoy’s Shattered Fortress, Anathema, Caligula’s Horse, Animals As Leaders and Ulver.

The Devin Townsend Project will revisit the 1997 album Ocean Machine: Biomech at the festival to mark its 20th anniversary.

Townsend has referred to the record as “a labor of love that was born more out of adversity than almost anything else. I’m very proud of this album, and has a very obvious ‘blue’ feeling to me.”

Leprous’ set will take the form of a ‘by request’ show, with fans voting for their favourite tracks to be played at the festival.

Speaking about their inclusion, organisers say: “We were stunned by their technical genius, the absorbing personality of frontman Einar and their almighty live shows.”

Describing Jardin De La Croix as “one of the most beloved bands in the Spanish rock scene at the moment” organisers add: “With their excellent live shows they are definitely one of the best instrumental rock bands in Spain. We proudly welcome them to the festival and hope you enjoy Jardin De La Croix with us.”

Tickets for the festival are currently on sale via Ticketmaster.