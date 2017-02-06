Listen to Kepler Ten’s Red Skies Rise

Kepler Ten have released a stream of their track Red Skies Rise exclusively with Prog.

It’s taken from the trio of vocalist, bassist and keyboardist James Durand, drummer and pianist Steve Hales and guitarist Richie Cahill’s upcoming debut album Delta V, which will launch on February 10.

Hales says of the song: “The closing track of Delta V takes the album’s theme of prevarication to its ultimate conclusion. Red Skies Rise is set in the not-too-distant future when as a race we finally pay the price of putting industry, politics and war above our most fundamental responsibility, our home.

“In an ironic twist it is an alliance of global corporations who launch a last gasp mission to ensure the survival of our species. Seven ships, seven courses, seven rolls of the dice.

“As we follow the progress of one of those ships something goes terribly wrong and amidst the chaos and confusion the same sun that brings life to the start of track one, Ultraviolet, makes its final appearance.”

The band were signed to John Mitchell and Chris Hillman’s White Star Records last year – a decision that Mitchell previously revealed was an easy one to make.

He said: “In all the bands we listened to, Kepler Ten were shoulders above everything else. They jumped out the speakers at myself and Chris and we said almost instantaneously how much we loved the band.”

Delta V is available for pre-order. See the artwork and tracklist below.

The Delta V cover

Kepler Ten Delta V tracklist

Ultraviolet Time And Tide The Stone Swallowtail The Shallows In The Sere And Yellow Red Skies Rise

Kepler Ten release Time And Tide video