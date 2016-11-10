Guns N' Roses Funko Pop Vinyl figures out in December

Toy manufacturer Funko have announced that they’ll release Pop Vinyl figures of Guns N’ Roses in December.

Miniature doll versions of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan will launch in the lead-up to Christmas.

The box features the GNR logo, while the figures show each band member wearing their trademark outfits and holding their instruments. Pre-order them on Amazon.

Funko have previously released figures of Lemmy, Jimi Hendrix, Kiss, Ozzy Osbourne, Johnny and Dee Dee Ramone, Johnny Rotten and Babymetal among others.

Funko’s marketing director Mark Robben says: “This is now no longer just a collecting thing that is really kind of niche. Now it’s hitting everybody, there’s literally a license for everybody.

“If you like Batman, of course we got that. But if you like Supernatural or Orphan Black, or something that’s a little deeper and a little more narrow, we’ve still got it.”

The reunited Guns N’ Roses are currently on tour, with dates lined up through until next year. Further shows are expected to be announced in due course.

Guns N Roses Funko Vinyl Pop figures

Guns N Roses Not In This Lifetime tour 2016⁄2017

South America

Nov 11: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Nov 12: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Nov 15: Rio de Janeiro TBC, Brazil

Nov 17: Curitiba Pedreira Paulo Leminski, Brazil

Nov 20: Brasilia Estadio Nacional, Brazil

Nov 23: Medellin Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Colombia

Nov 26: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Japan

Jan 21: Osaka Kyocera Dome,

Jan 28: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Jan 29: Tokyo Saitama Super Arena

Australia

Feb 07: Brisbane QSAC Stadium

Feb 10: Sydney ANZ Stadium

Feb 14: Melbourne Cricket Ground

Feb 18: Adelaide Oval

Feb 21: Perth Domain Stadium

