Oliver Wakeman shares video for emotive new single Miss You Now

Oliver Wakeman has shared a brand video for his brand new single, the emotive Miss You Now, which you can watch below.

The single is taken from Wakeman's upcoming solo album, the Celtic prog-tinged Anam Cara,, which he will release through Spirit Of Unicorn Music on May 10. It's Wakeman's eleventh solo album and his first under his own name for 20 years.

“It was originally written about a long distance relationship and the emotional pull of having to say goodbye," says Wakeman. "However people who’ve heard the track say it reminds them of people who they’re missing, whether that’s through the ending of a relationship or friendship or even bereavement. So really it has become a song about loss.

"You can write a piece of music about one thing but people will go on to put their own interpretation on it. They’ll pick up on the bit which matters most to them. That’s the wonderful thing about music."

Miss You Now features a striking vocal from Hayley Griﬃths, and also features appearances from Troy Donockley (Nightwish), Oliver Day (Beatrix Players) and Scott Higham (former Pendragon).

Anam Cara has been mixed by Karl Groom (Threshold) and recorded by John Mitchell (It Bites, Lonely Robot, Kino, Frost* ).

Pre-order Anam Cara.