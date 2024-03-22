Oliver Wakeman shares trailer for new Anam Cara album

Oliver Wakeman has shared a brand new trailer video for his upcoming solo album celtic prog album Anam Cara, which you can watch below.

As revealed exclusively in the latest issue of Prog Magazine, Wakeman will release Anam Cara, his eleventh solo album and his first for 20 years, through Spirit Of Unicorn Music on May 17.

The album features a wealth of special guests, including Hayley Griﬃths, Troy Donockley (Nightwish), Oliver Day (Beatrix Players) and Scott Higham (former Pendragon).

"Anam Cara refers to the celtic concept of having a Soul Friend," explains Wakeman. “The songs I’ve written for this album are all short stories. They have allowed my imagination to run riot. It was also the perfect excuse to call upon some of the ﬁnest musicians around who have helped me make this record exceed my expectations.

“The idea of a Soul Friend - a guide, companion, teacher, compassionate presence - seemed to ﬁt so perfectly with the songs I have written. As for the incredible musicians who have helped me to record this album, they have all truly become Soul Friends.”

Anam Cara has been mixed by Karl Groom (Threshold) and recorded by John Mitchell (It Bites, Lonely Robot, Kino, Frost* ). Album artwork is by world-renowned artist Anne Sudworth and can be viewed below.

Pre-order Anam Cara.

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Spirit Of Unicorn Music)

Oliver Wakeman: Anam Cara

1. The View From Here

2. The Queen’s Lament

3. Here In My Heart

4. 1000 Autumns

5. Marble Arch

6. In The Moonlight

7. Miss You Now

8. Instead Of My Fear

9. Lonely

10. Golden Sun In Grey