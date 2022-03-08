Odin Dragonfly share striking new video for Driving

By ( ) published

Folk/prog duo Heather Findlay and Angela Gordon have just released new album Sirens

Odin Dragonfly
(Image credit: Press)

Odin Dragonfly, the folk-inspired duo featuring Heather Findlay and Mostly Autumn's Angela Gordon, have premiered the striking new lyric video for Circling Ravens.

The track is taken from the duo's brand new concept album Sirens, which is available now through Black Sand Records. It's the follow-up to 2007's Offerings.

"Circling Ravens has such an uplifting, sunny vibe about rising above life’s many challenges by relying on love, courage and our life giving sunshine," says Findlay. "It was a real joy in the making and I feel it really fits with the coming of Spring.”

“We are so excited to receive the vinyl early," adds Gordon of the new album. "We weren’t expecting to receive stock until mid March/April, so we are thrilled to be able to get them out to pre-ordering fans ahead of schedule. Such a lovely surprise!”

Odin Dragonfly have previously released a video for Driving.

Signed copies of Sirens are available from the band's own website.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.