Odin Dragonfly share striking new video for Driving

Odin Dragonfly, the folk-inspired duo featuring Heather Findlay and Mostly Autumn's Angela Gordon, have premiered the striking new lyric video for Circling Ravens.

The track is taken from the duo's brand new concept album Sirens, which is available now through Black Sand Records. It's the follow-up to 2007's Offerings.

"Circling Ravens has such an uplifting, sunny vibe about rising above life’s many challenges by relying on love, courage and our life giving sunshine," says Findlay. "It was a real joy in the making and I feel it really fits with the coming of Spring.”

“We are so excited to receive the vinyl early," adds Gordon of the new album. "We weren’t expecting to receive stock until mid March/April, so we are thrilled to be able to get them out to pre-ordering fans ahead of schedule. Such a lovely surprise!”

Odin Dragonfly have previously released a video for Driving.

Signed copies of Sirens are available from the band's own website.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine.