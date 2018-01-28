Oceans Of Slumber Release Video For The Banished Heart

Houston-based progressive metal outfit Oceans Of Slumber have released a video for their new single The Banished Heart, which is also the title track of the upcoming album to be released on 2 March, 2018.

“As many terrible ups and downs as we’ve had over the years and as hard as 2017 was for some, we have made something we are very proud of,” the band told Prog. “Something we could funnel into the aural and visual, and something that is bound to crush us and you. We made a record that is a window in time. A chronicling of what life was during it and an album we could call home for a bit. Don’t dance with the devil too often - sometimes he takes the lead and takes you home.”

The Banished Heart is available as a digital single on all download and streaming platforms and as an Instant Grat Track on iTunes and Amazon. Pre-orders for all physical formats of the album are also available.

Oceans Of Slumber will tour the UK in April supporting Epica and Myrkur on Metal Hammer sponsored bill.