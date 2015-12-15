Oceans of Slumber's Winter is coming

Oceans of Slumber will issue their second full-length Winter on March 4 and have released a video for the title track.

The band say the new effort is a concept record around themes of woe and despair.

They add: “The time has come and we’re more than excited to release this first glimpse into our new record, Winter.

“We wanted to reveal ourselves a bit more and try to capture the energy of the band in UltraHD. We’ve put every bit of our heart and souls into this record and can’t wait to start this journey with everyone.”

The prog outfit formed in 2011 and released their debut album, Aetherial. Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy is said to be a fan.

They were discovered by Century Media in the summer after releasing their Blue EP, which re-imagines classic songs from Led Zeppelin, Candlemass and Pink Floyd.