Occult rockers Lucifer unveil their captivating new video

For those still mourning the loss of The Oath, who celebrated their thrilling, mystique-steeped debut album in 2014 by promptly splitting up, succour is at hand.

Frontwoman Johanna Sadonis has clearly taken the occult theme of rebirth to heart and risen from the ashes with Lucifer, a band that recasts her searching, soaring vocals in new shadows, dialling down The Oath’s primitivist impulses for a more sophisticated and understated yet no less powerful sound that still gazes into the unknown with wide-eyed grace.

Featuring former Cathedral guitarist Gaz Jennings, their debut album, Lucifer I - released at the behest of the famed Rise Above label on May 25 - may be rooted in classic proto-metal, but it’s a personal journey that deftly avoids the pitfalls of pastiche, and the same could be said for their first video for the track Izrael, as Johanna explains, “a song about the angel of death that appeared to me in a dream.” Mixing live footage with subtly trippy visuals and a beautifully shot tale of pilgrimage to an esoteric destination cast on 70s-looking stock that never overplays its hand, it’s an immersive experience whose sense of mystery will linger long after.

Turn off the lights, light some candles and delve into Izrael below!

Mark out your triangle and enter the portal of Lucifer’s Facebook page here!

Make a deal with the devil and order Lucifer I here!