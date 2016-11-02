Watch Evanescence's Amy Lee cover Death Cab on Hello Kitty keyboard

Evanescence singer Amy Lee has become the latest musician to play a song using a Hello Kitty instrument.

Drummer Mike Portnoy got behind a kids’ kit last year to perform a medley featuring Slayer, Rush and Kiss classics, with Ozzy Osbourne and Black Label Society guitarist Zakk Wylde joining in the fun in March when he cranked out Black Sabbath’s N.I.B on a Hello Kitty-branded guitar.

Now it’s Lee’s turn – and she’s decided to cover Death Cab For Cutie’s I Will Follow You Into The Dark on a Hello Kitty keyboard. Watch it below.

Evanescence will release a new vinyl box set on December 9 titled The Ultimate Collection. It features all of the band’s studio records along with their previously unreleased demo album Origin. It’s available for pre-order.

Evanescence are currently on tour across the US.

Nov 03: San Antonio Majestic Theatre, TX

Nov 05: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Nov 06: New Orleans Saenger Theatre, LA

Nov 09: Mobile Saenger Theatre, LA

Nov 10: Saint Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Nov 12: Orlando Kink Festival, FL

Nov 13: Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, FL

Nov 15: Fillmore Charlotte, NC

Nov 16: Greenville Peace Concert Hall, SC

Nov 18: Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

Nov 19: Atlantic City Harrah’s Concert Venue, NJ

Nov 22: Montclair Wellmont Theater, NJ

Nov 23: Huntington Village Paramount, NY

May 03: Clearwater Ruth Eckerd Hall, FL

