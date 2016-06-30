Nothing announce European tour

Nothing have announced a 2016 European tour.
The Philadelphia outfit released their latest album Tired Of Tomorrow in May and are currently on tour across North America. And they’ll return to Europe for a run of 35 dates in September and October.
The band have also teamed up with electronic producer Ryan Hemsworth to remix Tired Of Tomorrow track Nineteen Ninety Heaven. It can be heard and purchased through the group’s Bandcamp page.
Frontman Domenic Palermo says of the track: “When I began writing this song it had a very dreamy vibe. I envisioned dreams that would occur in my early teens when I started to deal with my earliest signs of fear and anxiety.
“When I was 13 an older friend gave me LSD without telling me. I had come home acting very erratic and my recently deceased father, who had recently gone from being an abusive alcoholic to an abusive born again Christian, held me in a corner and screamed in tongues at me while holding his hands across my forehead.”
He continues: “I had a really unfortunate time that held an effect on me for a while. I’d start to urinate in my own bed from the horrible things my mind was projecting on myself. I started to try and keep myself awake by pretending I was a spy or soldier, or someone who was more brave.
“Reality was hard to decipher during that time. I got past it eventually and stopped peeing the bed, unless I’m really drunk.”
A full list of Nothing’s upcoming tour dates can be found below, with the new list of shows highlighted in bold.
Nothing 2016 tour dates
Jul 02: St Petersburg Local 662, FL
Jul 03: Orlando Backbooth, FL
Jul 05: Motorco Durham, NC
Jul 06: Richmond Strange Matter, VA
Jul 07: Washington Rock & Roll, DC
Jul 08: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA
Jul 09: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY
Jul 15: Louisville Forecastle Festival 2016, KY
Sep 09: Tilburg Incubate, Netherlands
Sep 10: Leffinge Leffingeleuren, Belgium
Sep 11: Bristol Start The Bus, UK
Sep 12: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK
Sep 13: Glasgow Broadcast, UK
Sep 14: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK
Sep 15: Birmingham The Rainbow, UK
Sep 16: London Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen, UK
Sep 17: Brighton Bleach, UK
Sep 18: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Sep 19: Cologne Underground, Germany
Sep 20: Munster Gleis22, Germany
Sep 21: Hamburg Reeperbahn Festival
Sep 22: Copenhagen Beta, Germany
Sep 23: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany
Sep 24: Wroclaw Asymmetry Festival, Poland
Sep 25: Leipzig Connewitz, Germany
Sep 26: Vienna Arena, Austria
Sep 27: Zagreb Tvornica Kulture, Croatia
Sep 28: Linz Kapu, Austria
Sep 29: Zurich Bogen, Switzerland
Sep 30: Arezzo Karemaski, Italy
Oct 01: Bologna Covo Club, Italy
Oct 02: Milan Ohibo, Italy
Oct 04: Toulouse Le Saint Des Seins, France
Oct 05: Barcelona Sala Apolo 2, Spain
Oct 06: Madrid Moby Dick, Spain
Oct 07: Lisbon Musicbox, Portugal
Oct 08: Porto Cave 45, Portugal
Oct 09: Zaragoza Las Armas, Spain
Oct 11: Bordeaux Void, France
Oct 12: Paris Batofar, France
Oct 13: Karlsruhe Jubez, Germany
Oct 14: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Oct 15: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands