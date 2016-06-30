Nothing announce European tour

Nothing have announced a 2016 European tour.

The Philadelphia outfit released their latest album Tired Of Tomorrow in May and are currently on tour across North America. And they’ll return to Europe for a run of 35 dates in September and October.

The band have also teamed up with electronic producer Ryan Hemsworth to remix Tired Of Tomorrow track Nineteen Ninety Heaven. It can be heard and purchased through the group’s Bandcamp page.

Frontman Domenic Palermo says of the track: “When I began writing this song it had a very dreamy vibe. I envisioned dreams that would occur in my early teens when I started to deal with my earliest signs of fear and anxiety.

“When I was 13 an older friend gave me LSD without telling me. I had come home acting very erratic and my recently deceased father, who had recently gone from being an abusive alcoholic to an abusive born again Christian, held me in a corner and screamed in tongues at me while holding his hands across my forehead.”

He continues: “I had a really unfortunate time that held an effect on me for a while. I’d start to urinate in my own bed from the horrible things my mind was projecting on myself. I started to try and keep myself awake by pretending I was a spy or soldier, or someone who was more brave.

“Reality was hard to decipher during that time. I got past it eventually and stopped peeing the bed, unless I’m really drunk.”

A full list of Nothing’s upcoming tour dates can be found below, with the new list of shows highlighted in bold.

Jul 02: St Petersburg Local 662, FL

Jul 03: Orlando Backbooth, FL

Jul 05: Motorco Durham, NC

Jul 06: Richmond Strange Matter, VA

Jul 07: Washington Rock & Roll, DC

Jul 08: Philadelphia Union Transfer, PA

Jul 09: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

Jul 15: Louisville Forecastle Festival 2016, KY

Sep 09: Tilburg Incubate, Netherlands

Sep 10: Leffinge Leffingeleuren, Belgium

Sep 11: Bristol Start The Bus, UK

Sep 12: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Sep 13: Glasgow Broadcast, UK

Sep 14: Manchester Deaf Institute, UK

Sep 15: Birmingham The Rainbow, UK

Sep 16: London Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen, UK

Sep 17: Brighton Bleach, UK

Sep 18: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Sep 19: Cologne Underground, Germany

Sep 20: Munster Gleis22, Germany

Sep 21: Hamburg Reeperbahn Festival

Sep 22: Copenhagen Beta, Germany

Sep 23: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany

Sep 24: Wroclaw Asymmetry Festival, Poland

Sep 25: Leipzig Connewitz, Germany

Sep 26: Vienna Arena, Austria

Sep 27: Zagreb Tvornica Kulture, Croatia

Sep 28: Linz Kapu, Austria

Sep 29: Zurich Bogen, Switzerland

Sep 30: Arezzo Karemaski, Italy

Oct 01: Bologna Covo Club, Italy

Oct 02: Milan Ohibo, Italy

Oct 04: Toulouse Le Saint Des Seins, France

Oct 05: Barcelona Sala Apolo 2, Spain

Oct 06: Madrid Moby Dick, Spain

Oct 07: Lisbon Musicbox, Portugal

Oct 08: Porto Cave 45, Portugal

Oct 09: Zaragoza Las Armas, Spain

Oct 11: Bordeaux Void, France

Oct 12: Paris Batofar, France

Oct 13: Karlsruhe Jubez, Germany

Oct 14: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Oct 15: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands