Red Hot Chili Peppers Chad plays with London street performers

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith has been filmed playing along with street performers in London.

The stunt is part of an upcoming photo shoot with Rhythm Magazine and shows the sticksman playing a snare drum beside a human statue, before he gets behind the kit for a performance with a flamenco guitarist.

He later posted a picture on Facebook showing him surrounded by dozens of pigeons in the city.

The band released their latest album The Getaway earlier this month. Bassist Flea also recently revealed he thought his playing days were over when he broke his arm in five places while snowboarding with Metallica’s Lars Ulrich.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently on tour in Europe.

Jun 30-Jul 03: Roskilde Festival, Netherlands

Jun 30-Jul 03: Gdynia Open’er Festival, Poland

Jul 02: Werchter Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 09: Moscow Park Live Festival, Russia

Jul 10: Kinross T In The Park, UK

Jul 15: Ottawa Ontario At Bluesfest, ON

Jul 16: Quebec Festival d’ete de Quebec, QC

Jul 22: Jisan valley Rock Festival, South Korea

Jul 29: Osheaga Quebec At Osheaga, QC

Aug 25: Belfast Tennent’s Vital, UK

Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK

