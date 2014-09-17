North Atlantic Oscillation launch August video

North Atlantic Oscillation have released a video for their track August, from upcoming release The Third Day.

The Scots trio launch their fourth album on October 6 via Kscope. It follows 2012’s Fog Electric, which Prog described as “the Nexus of pop, prog, post-rock and shoegaze.”

Frontman Sam Healy says of the promo clip: “We became fascinated with the Codex Seraphinianus, an illustrated encyclopaedia of an imaginary world created by Italian architect Luigi Serafini. The video is a sort of homage to Serafini’s astounding work – we imagine what his creatures, plants and gizmos might do if they could leap off the page.”

The band tour in support of the release next month.

Oct 21: Newcastle Star & Shadow Cinema

Oct 22: London Hoxton Bar & Kitchen

Oct 23: Manchester Soup Kitchen

Oct 24: Birmingham Oobleck