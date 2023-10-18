Nine Skies announce Charlie Bramald as vocalist for UK live dates

French prog rockers Nine Skies have announced that Ghost Of The Machine and Nova Cascade singer Charlie Bramald will front the band on a run of live dates they've announced in England for March next year, which includes an appearance at Fusion Festival 5.

The band released their most recent album, The Lightmkaer, in September. The album is dedicated to former guitarist Eric Bouillette, who sadly died last year.

"The Lightmaker tells the story of Rudy, who is now living in 1001st and final life," the band state. "The album retraces some of his existences through the view of several characters and the introspection of these various incarnations which undoubtedly encourage reflection on the human condition. The release of the album will be followed by a tribute concert to Eric as well as a mini tour, mid/late 2023."

Steve Rothery Band keyboard player Riccardo Romano fronted the band as lead vocalist for their recent European tour, which also features former Marillion drummer John Marter who joined the band last year.

Nine Skies live dates:

Mar 3: Stourport Fusion Festival

Mar 4: Cambridge Portland Arms

Mar 5: Leicester The Musician

Mar 6: Southampton The Attic

Mar 7: London The Camden CLub

Mar 8: Hull O'Rileys

