Nine Inch Nails to release new EP this summer

Nine Inch Nails are to release a new EP this summer to coincide with their planned live dates in the US.

Trent Reznor confirmed the news in an email to fans who have pre-ordered the band’s upcoming vinyl releases.

Reznor says: “Did you know there’s a new top-secret Nine Inch Nails EP that will be released before the first shows we do this summer?

“Did you know Not The Actual Events was the first part of a trilogy of related EPs that will be released about six-eight months apart?

“Now you do. More information on this shortly.”

Not The Actual Events was recorded by Reznor and his long-time collaborator Atticus Ross, with Reznor saying at the time: “It’s an unfriendly, fairly impenetrable record that we needed to make.

“It’s an EP because that ended up being the proper length to tell that story.”

A statement announcing the release of Not the Actual Events described it as “an unexpected left turn from 2013’s Hesitation Marks and sounding unrecognisable from their current film work.”

Jul 23: Los Angeles FYF Fest, CA

Jul 30: New York Panorama Festival, NY

Sep 15: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

