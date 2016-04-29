Nightwish future planned out says Tuomas Holopainen

Nightwish mainman Tuomas Holopainen says the band know exactly what they’ll be doing for the next four years.

They’re planning to take 12 months off when they complete their current touring duties in support of eighth album Endless Forms Most Beautiful, released last year.

Holopainen tells Roppongi Rocks: “The last show is going to happen in October, then all of 2017 off – and back with a vengeance in 2018.”

He created 2014 solo album Music Inspired By The Life And Times Of Scrooge during the band’s last downtime. But on this occasion, he says, “I don’t think I will be doing music. That’s the idea of the break. I enjoy the idea of getting to be at home, doing the gardening, taking care of the horse, just being steady for a while.”

He won’t yet say what the future has in store when Nightwish get back to work. “It’s a bit too far away to reveal anything,” he explains. “But we know pretty much what the plans are until 2020 or so.”

Meanwhile, vocalist Floor Jansen believes there’s a chance she’ll return to Revamp during the hiatus. “That’s part of the thinking,” she says. “I’m thinking about some ideas, but I’ve nothing official to share yet.”

Nightwish 9 is years away says Holopainen

May 16: Yekaterinburg Divsw Arena, Russia

May 18: Nizhniy Novgorod Ds Profsoyuzov, Russia

May 20: Moskva Crocus City hall, Russia

May 22: Minsk MKCPK Arena, Belarus

May 27: Munich Rockavaria, Germany

May 28: Gelsenkirchen Rock Im Revier, Germany

Jun 03: Pilsen Metalfest Open Air, Czech Republic

Jun 05: Vienna Rock In Vienna, Austria

Jun 08: Rome Postepay Rock In Roma, Italy

Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 30: Seinajoki Provinssi, Finland

Jul 02: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Aug 06: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Aug 20: Jamsa Himos park, Finland

Aug 25: Zyrakow Czad Festival, Poland

Oct 09: Tokyo Loud Park Festival, Japan