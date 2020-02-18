Nightwish add North American dates to 2020 tour

Nightwish have added a run of North American dates to their 2020 touring schedule.

The band will play two shows at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on September 11 and 12, and they’ll also perform in Toronto and New York on the 8th and 15th of the month respectively.

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am local time this Friday (February 21).

Nightwish have lined up the four dates in support of their upcoming studio album Human. :II: Nature., which will be released on April 10 through Nuclear Blast.

Earlier this month, the band shared the first single from the follow-up to 2015’s Endless Forms Most Beautiful in the shape of Noise.

Nightwish recorded the double album between August and October last year at at Röskö campsite, Petrax Studios, Troykington castle and Finnvox Studios.

It was produced by Tero Kinnunen, Mikko Karmila and Troy Donockley, while mixing was handled by Karmila, Tuomas Holopainen and Tero Kinnunen. Mastering was done by Mika Jussila at Finnvox.

As previously announced, Nightwish will head out on tour across Europe later this year – a run of 17 shows that will kick off at Oslo’s Spektrum on November 16 and conclude with a performance at London’s SSE Arena Wembley on December 18.

Nightwish: Human. :II: Nature.

Nightwish return with Human. :II: Nature – their first studio album since 2015's Endless Forms Most Beautiful. The double album will feature the lead single Noise.View Deal

Nightwish 2020 tour dates

Sep 08: Toronto Meridian Hall, ON

Sep 11: Los Angeles The Hollywood Palladium, CA

Sep 12: Los Angeles The Hollywood Palladium, CA

Sep 15: New York Terminal 5, NY

Nov 16: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Nov 20: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 21: Dusseldorf ISS Dome, Germany

Nov 23: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 24: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 25: Paris ArcorHotels Arena, France

Nov 26: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Nov 28: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Nov 29: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Dec 03: Milan Lorenzini District, Italy

Dec 04: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Dec 09: Bamberg Brose Arena, Germany

Dec 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Dec 12: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Dec 14: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany

Dec 16: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 18: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Nightwish: Human. :II: Nature

CD1

1. Music

2. Noise

3. Shoemaker

4. Harvest

5. Pan

6. How's The Heart?

7. Procession

8. Tribal

9. Endlessness

CD2

1. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista

2. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue

3. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green

4. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors

5. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae

6. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow

7. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene (incl. Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal)

8. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra