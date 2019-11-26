Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets add UK dates and reveal European tour

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets have added a further four shows to their 2020 UK tour.

Former Pink Floyd drummer Mason is joined in the lineup by Gary Kemp, Guy Pratt, Lee Harris and Dom Beken, with the band initially revealing a run of 13 shows in the UK and Ireland back in September. However, due to demand, they’ve tacked on four more – in Guildford, Brighton, Oxford and Ipswich.

In addition, the group – who play early Pink Floyd material, including tracks from The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn and A Saucerful Of Secrets – have also revealed a European tour, which will take place throughout May and into June.

Tickets are available though the official website.

Speaking previously with Billboard, Mason admitted that revisiting Floyd’s early material wasn’t easy when the project got under way – and called the process “challenging”.

He said: “Being an eternal optimist, I thought it would just come straight back to me. Sadly, I was wrong. Once you start examining Syd Barrett’s work carefully, it’s quite often more complex than you expect.

“It's not necessarily written like so many pop songs with an eight-bar section and the middle eights and whatever. It's quite often a completely different set of bar counts to what you're expecting.

“And that in a way was fun and challenging to get at the feel of the song, but not necessarily feel that we had to sound exactly like Syd or like David Gilmour or whatever.”

Find a list of dates below, with the newly announced shows highlighted in bold.

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets 2020 tour

Apr 23: Guildford G Live, UK

Apr 24: Brighton Dome, UK

Apr 25: Oxford New Theatre, UK

Apr 27: Ipswich Regent, UK

Apr 29: Dublin Convention Centre, Ireland

May 01: York Barbican, UK

May 02: Leicester De Montfort Hall, UK

May 04: Southampton Mayflower, UK

May 05: Cardiff St David's Hall, UK

May 07: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 08: Liverpool Philharmonic, UK

May 09: Sheffield City Hall, UK

May 11: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

May 12: Bath Forum, UK

May 14: Gateshead Sage, UK

May 15: Manchester Apollo, UK

May 16: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK

May 18: Brussels Cirque Royale, Belgium

May 19: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

May 20: Freiburg Konzerthaus, Germany

May 22: Paris Grand Rex, France

May 23: Lucerne KKL, Switzerland

May 24: Nuremberg Meistersinger Halle, Germany

May 26: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

May 27: Prague Forum, Czech Republic

May 28: Frankfurt Jahrunderhalle, Germany

May 30: Muenster Munsterlandhalle, Germany

May 31: Eindhoven Muziekgebouw, Netherlands

Jun 02: Hamburg Laeiszhalle, Germany

Jun 03: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

Jun 05: Randers Vaerket, Denmark