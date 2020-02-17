New Years Day mark start of UK and European tour with Skeletons video

New Years Day have released a lyric video for their track Skeletons.

The song originally appeared on the band’s 2019 album Unbreakable, with New Years Day launching the promo to mark the start of their UK and European tour which will kick off tomorrow night (February 18) in Leeds.

Speaking previously with Metal Hammer, vocalist Ash Costello gave an insight into the writing and recording process behind the follow-up to 2015’s Malevolence.

She said: “We’ve always been rushed on every record because of our busy touring schedules, so we’ve never found the time to just write naturally.

“Malevolence was recorded in the month before Warped Tour 2015. It was very draining and I didn’t get the exact product I desired.

“I tried to find the most honest and dark places I was going through at the time but I’m tired of slicing open a vein and bleeding everywhere for a record. I’m starting to realise I don’t have to.

“I can still write authentic, emotional lyrics but paint a more fun picture with them now I’m in a much happier place.”

Unbreakable is New Years Day’s fourth album and it was produced by Mitchell Marlow who has previously worked with artists including In This Moment and All That Remains.

New Years Day will be supported by Lowlives on their 2020 tour. Find a full list of live dates below.

New Years Day: Unbreakable

New Years Day return with Unbreakable – their first studio album since 2015's Malevolence. It features the lead singles Skeletons and Shut Up.View Deal

New Years Day 2020 UK and European tour

Feb 18: Leeds The Key Club, UK

Feb 19: Southampton 1865, UK

Feb 21: London Islington Academy, UK

Feb 22: Manchester Club Academy, UK

Feb 23: Glasgow Garage, UK

Feb 25: Birmingham O2 Academy 2, UK

Feb 26: Bristol Fleece, UK

Feb 28: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Feb 29: Amsterdam Melkweg OZ, Netherlands

Mar 01: Hamburg Bahnhof Pauli, Germany

Mar 02: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Mar 04: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Mar 05: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Mar 06: Vienna Arena Small Hall, Austria

Mar 07: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Mar 08: Milan Legend Club, Italy