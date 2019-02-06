All That Remains name their new guitarist

All That Remains have named Jason Richardson are their new guitarist, following the death in October last year of Oli Herbert.

The band’s frontman Phil Labonte revealed their decision to carry on in an interview with Revolver in November, saying that Herbert “would've wanted us to keep going.”

Now they’ve confirmed that Richardson, who toured with All That Remains following Herbert’s death, has been named a full-time member of the band.

A statement reads: “All That Remains would like to clarify that guitarist Jason Richardson is now an official member of the band. Some recent interviews were conducted before a decision was made or announced regarding Jason – but the band has indeed welcomed him into the fold as an official member and is excited to get back on the tour and play for fans.”

All That Remains will head back out on the road with In Flames next week.

Herbert’s body was found in a pond near his home last October, with initial reports saying his death was an accident. His widow Elizabeth stated in a now deleted Facebook post that he died from drowning, while he was also found to have unprescribed anti-depressants in his system at the time.

However, the Hartford Courant later reported that police were treating the guitarist’s death as suspicious and, last month, it was claimed that Herbert had signed a will one week before his death.