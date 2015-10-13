New Years Day: Malevolence

Given their coiffeur, eyeliner and matching outfits, you might be forgiven for thinking New Years Day are all style over substance.

It’s true that neither their pop-punk debut My Dear or 2013’s more aggressive Victim To Villain quite lived up to the hype, but their third album is here to challenge any misconceptions. From the opening bars of lead track *Kill Or *Be Killed, it’s clear that NYD have sharpened their kohl pencils, touched up their roots and revamped themselves in every way.

Darker and heavier than their previous releases, Malevolence swoops like a vampire bat on an unsuspecting mortal, and finally puts paid to all those Paramore comparisons. Fans of their previous recordings will be pleased to learn that tracks such as Alone and the poppy Scream still retain echoes of their earlier work, but echoes are all they are.

The snarling Anthem Of The Unwanted and Left Inside are gothic anthems that wouldn’t have sounded amiss on Evanescence’s chart-topping breakthrough Fallen and singer Ash Costello’s voice is stronger and tougher than ever, complementing their heavier sound. This is what Hauntedmansioncore is all about, and New Years Day aren’t afraid to scream it out.