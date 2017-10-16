New When Mary Album To Be Released On Sonicbond

Norwegian trio When Mary, who feature former White Willow singer Trude Eidtang, will release their second album, Tainted, through brand new label Sonicbond on 10 November.

Sonicbond is the brainchild of Summer’s End protagonists Stephen Lambe and Huw Lloyd-Jones. “Those with long memories might remember my CD mail order business Sonicbond in the mid 2000s,” Lambe told Prog. “Although I ended that business 10 years ago, I’ve always loved the name and wanted to bring it back in some form. We think it’s the perfect name for the label as it sums up very concisely our relationship with the artists, the music and the listeners.”

Sonicbond is just one of several new and innovative areas where the pair are moving into. They announced a new Winter’s End festival for Chepstow earlier this year, and recently announced that they were also now involved with much-loved, left-field boutique festival EppyFest.

Tainted will be released in all digital formats and CD and will be distributed by Nova (known for their long-term relationship with Mostly Autumn) via Plastichead. It follows on from When Mary’s 2013 debut album 7Summers7Winters.

“Tainted is genuinely one of the best albums that Stephen and I have heard for many years, and it epitomises what we intend the label to be represent,” explains Lloyd-Jones. “When Mary’s music is truly progressive in that it embraces influences from many music genres, including pop, classical and electronica. We think the album will appeal to those that come to Summer’s End, but also a far wider (dare I say mainstream?) audience.”

Sonicbond is currently in discussions with a variety of artists for releases in 2018 and is accepting submissions from bands now. Check out the label’s website for further details.