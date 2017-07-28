Winter’s End festival announce 2018 lineup

Organisers for The Winter’s End Progressive Rock Festival have revealed the 2018 lineup.

The three-day event will take place at The Drill Hall, Chepstow, on April 27-29, with artists including Arena, Lifesigns, Galahad, Alan Reed And The Daughters Of Expediency and Frequency Drift confirmed for the event.

In addition, Gordon Giltrap will perform a pre-show set at the venue on April 26 – the night before the festival officially gets under way.

Organisers say: “We are thrilled to announce the complete lineup of the festival. We are also very pleased to announce that the legendary Gordon Giltrap will play a one off solo concert at the Drill Hall on Thursday, April 26.

“This is a stand-alone event and tickets must be purchased separately, although there is a discount to anyone attending all three days of the main festival.

“As promised, many – but not all – of the bands have graced the Summer’s End stage before, and we’ve gone with a slightly higher proportion of UK bands than would usually play Summer’s End in the autumn.”

For tickets, visit the Winter’s End website, while a full list of participating artists can be found below.

The Winter’s End Progressive Rock Festival 2018 lineup

Arena

Mystery

Lifesigns

C: Live Collective (Featuring Clive Mitten)

Presto Ballet

Frequency Drift

Galahad

Verbal Delirium

Alan Reed And The Daughters Of Expediency

MultiStory

Hekz

L’Anima

Karmamoi

