"Instrumental music is an expression that words can never capture." Former Tangerine Dream member Peter Baumann to release first new solo album for nine years

Former Tangerine Dream keyboardist Peter Baumann has announced that he will releasse a new solo album, Nightfall, through Hamburg's legendary Bureau B label on May 16.

The album will be Baumann's first new music for nine years. He released his last solo album, Machines Of Desire, back in 2016. Bauman has also shared his new single, Far From A Land.

"The cover of Nightfall shows an imprint on a sand dune, symbolising the fleeting nature of our lives, our experiences, our existence,” Baumann explains. “The track titles, as with much of my work, reflect the ephemeral, ungraspable nature of our existence.

“I love instrumental music because it bypasses any concepts, it is an expression that words can never capture. We can’t hear music exactly the same way twice, it’s always experienced differently, sometime slightly sometimes substantially. Like a river, never exactly the same.

"For the better part of five decades in every music project I was involved in, I aimed to infuse it with a transcendent quality.”

Nightfall will be available on vinyl and CD. You can see the new artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Nightfall.

From a Far Land - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Bureau B)

Peter Baumann: Nightfall

1. No One Knows

2. Lost In A Pale Blue Sky

3. On The Long Road

4. A World Apart

5. From A Far Land

6. Sailing Past Midnight

7. I'm Sitting Here, Just For A While

8. Nightfall