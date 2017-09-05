EppyFest joins forces with Summer’s End festival

Judy Dyble was on the bill at last year's EppyFest

Eclectic music festival EppyFest will join forces with the Summer’s End organisation next year, it’s been announced.

Gloucestershire-based EppyFest is helmed by Ian Fairholm and has run every year since 2012, with past performers at the event including Judy Dyble, The Fierce And The Dead and Sanguine Hum.

Co-promoter of the Summer’s End and Winter’s End progressive rock festivals Stephen Lambe, who runs the events with Huw Lloyd-Jones, explains why they wanted to add EppyFest to their roster of events.

He says: “EppyFest is unique. No other festival in the UK combines rock, folk, jazz and contemporary classical music in such a fantastic way.

“As fans of the festival, our intention is to give EppyFest the budget and the organisational back up to secure its future and help it reach a wider audience, while freeing up Ian to concentrate on what he loves most – pulling the line up together.”

Fairholm adds: “Putting EppyFest together over the past six years has been immense fun but also immensely challenging. I’ve had a strong desire to keep the festival going and allow it to grow and with the help of Stephen and Huw, I now see that as a definite reality.

“EppyFest will maintain its own distinctive character but this new partnership will help it to flourish in 2018.”

EppyFest 2018 is currently in the planning stages and will take place in late July. It will move from its previous home in Stroud to a new venue in the Cheltenham area.

For further information, visit the festival’s official website.

Eppyfest 2016 live review - Stroud