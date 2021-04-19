New US prog/fusion quartet Gnarbot release video for new single Blammo

Philadelphia prog/fusion quartet Gnarbot have released a video for their new single Blammo, which you can watch below. Blammo is released tomorrow, April 20.

Blammo is taken from the band's debut album, Origin, which will be released by the band on November 20, and showcases the band’s development of their fusion of classic analog progressive tones with heavy modern electronic influences.

“The outline for the melody in Blammo came to me while walking my dog," explains bassist Rodrigo Pichardo, who wrote the song. "I rushed to my computer to write it down and, after listening to it I could feel an explosive energy in the tune so I called it Blammo. The B section features a walking bass line in 15 which is an element I appreciate featured in heavy music.”

Gnarbot formed back in 2017 and have released two EPs, 2017's Sun Session EP and 2019's Meinl Sessions Vol. 1, and a pair of singles, Hacker City (2018) and Good Morning Mr. Magpie (2020) over the past four years. Alongside Pichardo the band features guitarists Zach LoPresti and Zach Smith and drummer Chris Paprota.

More information.