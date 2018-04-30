New Ghost album motivated by death of Motorhead icon Lemmy

Ghost - Prequelle 1. Ashes

2. Rats

3. Faith

4. See the Light

5. Miasma

6. Dance Macabre

7. Pro Memoria

8. Witch Image

9. Helvetesfonster

10. Life Eternal

Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has spoken exclusively with Metal Hammer about their upcoming studio album Prequelle.

It’ll launch on June 1 via Spinefarm Records, with Forge exclusively telling the new issue of the magazine that it’s been influenced by the deaths of Motorhead icon Lemmy, David Bowie and Prince.

He says: “There were a few things that I wanted to get in Prequelle that I don’t think had been fleshed out yet, and had very little to do with what came before.

“This is a record themed with death and the impending end – even if it might just be our own – and in recent years we have seen the passing of many of our elder idols.

“Ronnie James Dio was one, but I think that, especially when Lemmy passed away, and Bowie and Prince so close to that, it affected me a lot. It feels like our parents are passing.

“I think we took people like Lemmy for granted – he was going to sit at our table forever, but now, there is a chair that is loudly empty. It’s definitely affected me way more than I thought it would.

“It’s made me want to be a little bit more attentive when it comes to trying to make sure that you’re making the best of the opportunities that you have with your seniors. That is something that has affected me and this record a lot.”

Ghost revealed their “new” frontman Cardinal Copia earlier this month in a series of video clips, with the band known for taking a novel approach to big announcements.

Forge explains: “I’ve always tried to make things hard for myself. Instead of just doing big, blunt commercial statements, I’m trying to do things in a more cinematic way.

“If we just continued with Papa to Papa to Papa to Papa, that would grow very boring. That is a one-dimensional way of looking at this band.

“If I had just done that, Ghost would have gone on auto-pilot and it would have grown stale very quickly.”

Ghost are the cover stars of the new issue of Metal Hammer, which is on sale now. The magazine also features Parkway Drive, Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Maynard James Keenan, Dimmu Borgir and much more.

