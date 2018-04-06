Ghost reveal their new leader Cardinal Copia

Ghost have unveiled their new leader Cardinal Copia.

He’s been introduced in a new video which can be seen below, with the clip following footage earlier this week showing Papa Emeritus Zero and Sister Imperator in conversation about who should replace Papa Emeritus III in the lineup.

He was dragged off stage at the end of Ghost’s show in Gothenburg last year in dramatic fashion, with Zero telling the crowd: "The party is over and now a new era begins. The Middle Ages begin now.”

The Cardinal makes his entrance carrying an old school boombox on his shoulder with Zero clearly unhappy about the appointment, stating: “You cannot be serious. He is not part of the bloodline.”

He’s eventually persuaded by Imperator to welcome Copia and Zero then officially ordains him.

The next chapter will be revealed in due course.

Ghost released their live album Ceremony And Devotion earlier this year and have been in the studio working on the follow-up to 2015’s Meliora.

They’ll head out on tour across the US throughout May.

Ghost 2018 US tour dates

May 05: Riverside Live, CA

May 06: Tucson Convention Center, AZ

May 08: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

May 10: Chattanooga Tivoli Theatre, TN

May 11: Cincinnati Taft Theatre, OH

May 12: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

May 15: Port Chester The Capitol Theatre, NY

May 16: Syracuse The Oncenter, NY

May 19: Camden MMRBQ 2018 BB&T Pavilion, NJ

May 20: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

May 22: Asheville US Cellular Center, NC

May 25: St Louis Peabody Opera House, MO

May 27: Memphis The Cannon Center For The Performing Arts, TN