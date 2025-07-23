“For being the Prince Of Darkness, he sure gave us a lot of light”: watch Ghost dedicate Madison Square Garden show to Ozzy Osbourne
The Swedish giants were playing in New York as part of their Skeletour, and paid tribute to the late metal icon
Adding to the many tributes flooding in for Ozzy Osbourne, Ghost dedicated their Madison Square Garden show in New York last night to the late metal icon.
It was announced that Ozzy had died yesterday in an official statement that read, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love."
Addressing the crowd before launching into Ghost's 2024 cut The Future Is A Foreign Land, frontman Tobias Forge – aka Papa V Perpetua – told the crowd:
“We’re going to dedicate tonight’s show to the memory of the life and laughter of Ozzy Osbourne,” he said.
To chants of “Ozzy! Ozzy! Ozzy!” from the crowd, he continued, “For being the prince of darkness, he sure gave us a lot of light so we’re gonna tap into that tonight and carry it forward through a time of darkness.”
The singer had appeared at Black Sabbath and Ozzy’s celebratory farewell gig Back To The Beginning in Birmingham just a few weeks ago, covering Ozzy’s 1983 solo song Bark At The Moon. Ghost were performing in New York as part of their Skeletour run to support their sixth album Skeletá, released earlier this year.
The band uploaded the footage to their official Instagram account, writing:
“[MESSAGE FROM THE CLERGY]
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
We wish to inform you that Ghost dedicated their sold out New York ritual at Madison Square Garden to the Prince Of Darkness himself: Ozzy Osbourne.”
Watch the clip below:
A post shared by The Band Ghost (@thebandghost)
A photo posted by on
Niall Doherty is a writer and editor whose work can be found in Classic Rock, The Guardian, Music Week, FourFourTwo, on Apple Music and more. Formerly the Deputy Editor of Q magazine, he co-runs the music Substack letter The New Cue with fellow former Q colleagues Ted Kessler and Chris Catchpole. He is also Reviews Editor at Record Collector. Over the years, he's interviewed some of the world's biggest stars, including Elton John, Coldplay, Arctic Monkeys, Muse, Pearl Jam, Radiohead, Depeche Mode, Robert Plant and more. Radiohead was only for eight minutes but he still counts it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.