“For being the Prince Of Darkness, he sure gave us a lot of light”: watch Ghost dedicate Madison Square Garden show to Ozzy Osbourne

Adding to the many tributes flooding in for Ozzy Osbourne, Ghost dedicated their Madison Square Garden show in New York last night to the late metal icon.

It was announced that Ozzy had died yesterday in an official statement that read, "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love."

Addressing the crowd before launching into Ghost's 2024 cut The Future Is A Foreign Land, frontman Tobias Forge – aka Papa V Perpetua – told the crowd:



“We’re going to dedicate tonight’s show to the memory of the life and laughter of Ozzy Osbourne,” he said.

To chants of “Ozzy! Ozzy! Ozzy!” from the crowd, he continued, “For being the prince of darkness, he sure gave us a lot of light so we’re gonna tap into that tonight and carry it forward through a time of darkness.”

The singer had appeared at Black Sabbath and Ozzy’s celebratory farewell gig Back To The Beginning in Birmingham just a few weeks ago, covering Ozzy’s 1983 solo song Bark At The Moon. Ghost were performing in New York as part of their Skeletour run to support their sixth album Skeletá, released earlier this year.

The band uploaded the footage to their official Instagram account, writing:

“[MESSAGE FROM THE CLERGY]

We wish to inform you that Ghost dedicated their sold out New York ritual at Madison Square Garden to the Prince Of Darkness himself: Ozzy Osbourne.”

Watch the clip below: