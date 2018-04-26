Papa III is dead. Long live The Cardinal.

We celebrate the most exciting band in the world right now, and find out just what the hell is going on in their secretive world. All hail Ghost!

In a world exclusive interview, we talk to Ghost mainman Tobias Forge to find out what the hell is going on. From Cardinal Copia to Papa 0 to new album Prequelle, this is the definitive look inside Ghost’s next chapter.

Parkway Drive should be having the time of their lives – so why is Reverence filled with darkness? In an emotional interview, we talk to Winston about the heartbreak behind their new album.

Korn legend Jonathan Davis has finally made a solo album. But why did it take so long? And why does it sound so... weird?! We head to JD’s home studio in Bakersfield to get answers.

Guns, sex, politics... nothing was off-limits in our eye-opening interview with Maynard James Keenan. Pick up the new issue to find out why the enigmatic frontman was in rare form as A Perfect Circle unleash their first album in over a decade!

Dimmu Borgir have returned to reclaim their throne with their most bombastic album yet. We find out why it took eight years for new music to arrive, and how life is in the Dimmu camp in 2018.

We also head to New York to hang out with ace tech metal starlets Good Tiger!

Talk to rising UK metallers Shields about their emotional journey.

And introduce the next big thing in symphonic metal, Seven Spires!

We also begin a brand new monthly series in Metal Hammer looking at the story of thrash, through the eyes of the bands that brought it to the world!

And revisit the crisis facing the UK’s rock venues, and what we can do to stop it.

We also celebrate the return of underground revolutionists The Body!

And get excited for the arrival of one of black metal’s most exciting young bands, Wiegedood.

Oh, and did we mention there’s a FREE CD featuring the finest bands from Blacklight Media?

All that plus Howard Jones, At The Gates, Primal Rite, Walls Of Jericho, Haggard Cat, These Septic Stars and much more.

