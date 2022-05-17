New Fates Warning biography to be published

A brand new biography of US prog metal pioneers Fates Warning is to be published in July.

Destination Onward – The Story Of Fates Warning is a 400-page history of the band which will be published by FYI Press and Radical Research on July 15. Written by author Jeff Wagner, who also wrote Mean Deviation: Four Decades of Progressive Heavy Metal, will feature 176 black and white photos and 56 colour photos, many of which have never been seen before.

“This book was a total labour of love," says Wagner. "I tried to construct the kind of document that I, as a massive Fates fan, would want to read. As with my other books, I laboured over every detail, no matter how tiny, to ensure everything is as high quality as possible, from research to printing materials and everything in between. It was a pure pleasure to have the cooperation of the guys in Fates Warning, from the last lineup to all the enthusiastic ex-members too. I’m proud that this book will stand as a document of the band’s legacy, celebrating the artistic achievements all us Fates freaks hold dear.”

Destination Onward – The Story Of Fates Warning features interviews with every member of Fates Warning, past and present, covering the early days of the original members, the band’s formation in 1983 as Misfit, their commercial peak with 1991’s Parallels, right through to their last song, The Last Song.

Other interviewees include members of Dream Theater, Steel Prophet and While Heaven Wept, as well as Brian Slagel (Metal Blade), Thomas Waber (InsideOut), producers, album cover artists, members of the road crew, and a variety of others within the Fates sphere.

Pre-order Destination Onward – The Story Of Fates Warning.